Greece’s young generation will topple ‘Mitsotakis regime’: Main opposition leader

The leader of Greece's main opposition SYRIZA-PS party said Sunday that the "Mitsokakis regime" will fall with the struggles of the young men and women of the country.

Democracy, freedom and pluralism are being threatened by a government that serves a few and brings despair to many, Alexis Tsipras said while delivering a speech at a youth festival organized by his party in the capital Athens.

"The government threatens not only its political opponents but also democracy itself," he said.

Against this background, said Tsipras, the government tries to control information by funding pro-government media and intimidating and persecuting journalists.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis uses "wretched" methods to consolidate his position in power and ensure the profits of the elites who supported him to be elected.

"Mitsotakis is not only trying to equate his narrow personal and party interests with the national interest but also his political survival with the fate of the country," Tsipras said, adding "Greece needs a prime minister, not a dictator."