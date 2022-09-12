Britain’s Charles III also proclaimed King of Australia, New Zealand

Besides the UK, King Charles III was also officially proclaimed the head of state of both Australia and New Zealand, local media reported Sunday.

According to Australia's public broadcaster ABC, the proclamation in the country was made by Governor-General David Hurley.

"Because of the death of our blessed and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," Hurley proclaimed.

The proclamation was signed by Hurley and countersigned by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Albanese remarked that the first proclamation of a new monarch in his lifetime, and in the lifetimes of most Australians, "is a historic event."

A separate proclamation ceremony for King Charles III was held in New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, the 1 News TV channel reported.

Dignitaries including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Cindy Kiro gathered at parliament to mark the announcement of the new king.

"Today we mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and acknowledge her son King Charles III as our sovereign," Ardern said.

Kiro, for her part, said: "Many New Zealanders will have cherished memories of Queen Elizabeth's visits to New Zealand over the course of her reign, of the warmth and grace of her presence," adding that "today, on these grounds, we bear witness to another moment of deep historical significance for Aotearoa New Zealand."

On Sept. 8, Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced.

She has been succeeded by her son Charles.