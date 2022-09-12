Britain to hold one-minute silence for Queen at 8pm on Sunday

Britain will hold a minute's silence at 8pm on Sunday to mourn the Queen's death and reflect on her life and legacy.



People are invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils, No 10 said.



Those living overseas are also encouraged to take part at 8pm their time.



Downing Street said the "shared national moment of reflection" will be an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the Queen's death.



The Prime Minister's official spokesman said people are encouraged to "come together."



