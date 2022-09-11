Ukraine says recaptured over 3,000 sq km this month

Ukraine said Sunday its forces had recaptured more than 3,000 square kilometres (1,158 square miles) this month from Russian troops in a counter-offensive centred on the country's northeast.

"Since the beginning of September, more than 3,000 square kilometres have been returned to Ukrainian control . Around Kharkiv, we have begun to advance not only in the south and east, but also to the north. We are 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border," Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny said in a statement on social media.