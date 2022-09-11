Russians vote on regional leaders in first election since invasion

Overshadowed by allegations of manipulation, Russia's third and final day of regional voting is set to take place on Sunday.



Governors, local parliaments and district councils are set to be elected in more than 80 regions of the country in the first election since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.



Independent election observers have alleged that there is hardly any political freedom, however, since genuine members of the opposition have been excluded from the outset.



Politicians who have openly opposed the war in Ukraine have been repeatedly arrested in recent months. As a result, observers assume that the Kremlin party United Russia will win by a wide margin.



A total of around 4,700 elections are scheduled at various levels. More than 45 million Russians are called to the polls.



