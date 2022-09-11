Russian troops withdraw from northern part of Kharkiv region

Russian troops appear to be also withdrawing from the northern part of the Kharkiv region in the wake of a successful Ukrainian counterattack.



Residents of the village of Kozacha Lopan, 30 kilometres north of the metropolis of Kharkiv, have hoisted the Ukrainian flag, according to media reports.



This comes after Russian units reportedly left the village, about 4 kilometres from the Russian border and which was occupied at the beginning of Russia's invasion at the end of February.



Moscow had announced on Saturday it was withdrawing troops from strategic towns in the south of the Kharkiv region. Officially, Moscow justified the withdrawal by saying that units in the neighbouring Donetsk region should be reinforced.



However, many experts assume that the Russians have recently come under so much pressure from the Ukrainian advance in the Kharkiv region that they have decided to flee.



Since the beginning of September, Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 3,000 square kilometres as part of a counter-offensive, according to their own statements. According to previous figures, Russian troops occupied about 125,000 square kilometres in Ukraine, one fifth of the country's territory, including the Crimean peninsula.

