Polls open in Swedish election

Voting has begun in Sweden's election of a new parliament, with polling stations set to stay open until 8 pm (1800 GMT).



The first forecasted results are expected immediately after polls close. The first partial results are then set to be published by the electoral authority in the course of the evening.



Polling in advance has indicated a neck-and-neck race between the two political camps. The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson are likely to be the strongest force again. On the other side of the political spectrum, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson hopes to replace Andersson as head of government.



