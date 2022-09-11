German ships bring migrants on board after Mediterranean rescue

German sea rescue ships brought on board several groups of migrants from overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean Sea at the weekend.



The crew of the "Sea-Watch 3" picked up a total of 127 migrants as part of several missions, organizers announced on Sunday.



The rescue group already had hundreds on board from previous missions, meaning that it is now seeking safe port allocation for a total of 394 people who made the dangerous crossing from North Africa.



The ship "Humanity 1" of the organization SOS Humanity also brought more migrants on board. Twenty-five people were rescued from an overcrowded rubber dinghy in international waters off Libya. A total of 208 rescued migrants are now on board the ship.



Many of them are injured after being subjected to violence in Libya.



"According to survivors, the injuries are mostly from mistreatment in Libya," the group said.



The "Sea-Eye 4" is also waiting to be assigned a port, with 129 rescued people on board.



Private NGOs often have to wait for days until they are allocated a port in Italy where the migrants may disembark. Malta has not allowed sea rescuers to dock at all for a long time.



