Cargo ship fired on by Greek boats resumes journey in Türkiye

A ship that came under fire from the Greek Coast Guard in international waters near southwestern Türkiye a day ago resumed its journey on Sunday.

The Anatolian, a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel, set off from Canakkale after completion of judicial and administrative formalities about Saturday's incident.

The ship will head for maintenance at a shipyard in the Inebolu district of Türkiye's Kastamonu province.

Two Greek boats opened fire on the Anatolian some 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Türkiye's southwestern coast of Bozcaada on Saturday.

After learning of the incident, the Turkish Coast Guard Command sent two boats to the area, forcing the Greek vessels to make a hasty exit.

None of the Anatolian's 18 crew members-six Egyptians, four Somalis, five Azerbaijanis, and three Turkish-were injured in the attack, the Turkish Coast Guard said.

Ankara has lodged a protest and demanded an explanation and investigation from Greece into an incident that was "totally in violation of international laws," according to Turkish diplomatic sources.