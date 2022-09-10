Trains collide in Croatia, causing deaths and injuries

A passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia, causing some deaths and injuries, authorities said.

The collision happened around 9.30 p.m. near the town of Novska, which is closed to Croatia's border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

Police said emergency teams had been sent to the site and a rescue operation was underway. They offered no more details.

Croatian media reported that the passenger train crashed into a stopped freight train. The reports said one of the trains overturned from the impact.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and other officials rushed to the scene, state HRT television said. Health Minister Vili Beros told HRT that anumber of people had been killed or injured, but gave no specifics.

Authorities said the injured were being taken to hospitals in the area.