News World IAEA warns situation 'precarious' as Zaporizhzhya site loses power

IAEA warns situation 'precarious' as Zaporizhzhya site loses power

DPA WORLD Published September 10,2022 Subscribe

The situation at Ukraine's embattled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is becoming increasingly unstable, according to international observers on site, as fears continue to run high that fighting could trigger a catastrophe.



The plant no longer has an external power supply to cool reactor cores and nuclear waste after shelling destroyed an electricity substation in the nearby town of Enerhodar, say observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



"This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in Vienna, reiterating his demand for an immediate end to hostilities and for the imposition of a demilitarized zone around the power station to prevent a nuclear disaster.



The Zaporizhzhya plant was occupied by Russian troops shortly after their invasion of Ukraine began in February, and anxieties have been growing as hostilities around the site escalate.



The Ukrainian nuclear power agency Energoatom was considering shutting down the last of the six reactors still in operation at the plant, Grossi said, as it was unlikely power could be restored amid the increasing fighting in the area.



Without external power, the plant will be forced to depend entirely on its diesel generators. While it has enough fuel for 10 days, resupply would be difficult due to the fighting, Grossi said earlier in the week.



Meanwhile, with no running water or electricity supply in the nearby town of Enerhodar, there was also a risk that there would soon be insufficient personnel to operate the plant safely, the IAEA chief added.



In other areas of the country, Ukraine's counter offensive appeared to be gaining ground in eastern Ukraine, with Ukrainian forces recapturing more than 30 towns and villages in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address on Friday night.



"We are gradually taking control of new settlements," he said. "Everywhere we are bringing back the Ukrainian flag and protection for our people."



The head of the Russian-appointed military administration in the region, Vitaly Ganchev, told the TASS news agency that the evacuation of the cities of Izyum and Kupyansk was planned.



The town of Velyky Burluk was also under fire, he said, adding that the civilian population there should also be evacuated.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the counter offensive suggested the war was entering a "critical phase."



"Ukrainian forces have been able to stall Moscow's offensive in the Donbass, strike back behind Russian lines and retake territory," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.



The latest progress showed the "bravery, skills and determination of the Ukrainian forces," Stoltenberg continued, adding that it proved that Western support was "making a difference every day on the battlefield."



The West's solidarity must not waver now, he said, despite the energy crisis and the rising cost of living.



"If Russia stops fighting, there will be peace. If Ukraine stops fighting, it will cease to exist as an independent nation," he said, concluding that the West must stay the course, "for Ukraine's sake and for ours."



Asked whether NATO members should prioritize meeting the alliance's own defence targets over supplying Ukraine with additional weapons, Stoltenberg made it clear that a Ukrainian defeat was more dangerous than delays to NATO stockpiling targets.



"By ensuring that Russia, that President Putin, does not win in Ukraine, we are also increasing our own security," Stoltenberg said.









