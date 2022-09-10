News World German foreign minister in Kiev for second war-time visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addresses delegates during a debate on the federal budget 2023 at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on September 7, 2022 in Berlin. (AFP File Photo)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kiev for her second visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion of its neighbour in February.



Her presence in the country is intended to show "that we will continue to stand by Ukraine as long as it takes - with the delivery of weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial support," Baerbock said on Saturday.



The politician travelled to Kiev from Poland overnight on a special train with a small delegation. The airspace over Ukraine has been closed since the beginning of the war.



Baerbock is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials. The rest of the programme was not disclosed for security reasons.



Baerbock wants to address German assistance in clearing mines and dealing with war crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces. Her Ukrainian interlocutors are likely to reiterate their demands for heavy weapons.



"It's clear to me that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is counting on us getting tired of sympathizing with Ukraine's suffering," she said.



"He believes he can divide our societies with lies and blackmail us with energy supplies, and that he can take away our energy to defend ourselves against this brutal attack on all our values," she said, adding that this would not work "because all of Europe knows that Ukraine is defending our peaceful order."



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kiev in mid-June together with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.







































