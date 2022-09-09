Ukrainian army takes control of town in southeast

The Ukrainian army on Thursday liberated the town of Balakliya in the southeastern Kharkiv region, according to the government.

A video posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media shows the Ukrainian flag waving and three Ukrainian soldiers on the roof of a building in what is said to be Balakliya.

"Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief, Balakliya has been taken under control, the instruction has been carried out," said one of the soldiers in the video.

"Everything is in its place. The flag of Ukraine is in a free Ukrainian town under free Ukrainian sky! Thank you! I am proud of you! Take care! To victory! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said in his message shared with the video.

The Ukrainian army announced on Thursday that over 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region had liberated from Russian forces amid the ongoing war, which Russia launched on Feb. 24.