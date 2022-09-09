Turkish court arrests senior Daesh figure: Anadolu

A Turkish court decided to arrest senior Daesh figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, who was captured by the police, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Istanbul in an operation carried out by police and Türkiye's intelligence agency, Anadolu said.

The terrorist, whose statement was taken by the Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Bureau of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was transferred to the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace on Duty.

Accompanied by his lawyer, the terrorist was remanded in custody by the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace on charges of "violating the Constitution."

A UN Security Council report published on July 11, 2022, said the terrorist took part in the management of the terror group.

According to the report, on Feb. 3, Daesh leader Amir Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Salbi was killed in a US-led operation in Atmah, near the Turkish border, and on March 10, the Daesh/ISIS announced that Abu l-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi would take his place.

Although the actual identity of Abu al-Hassan has not yet been determined, it is considered among the member states that this person is most likely al-Sumaidai from Iraq.