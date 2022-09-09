News World Survey reports half of Germans unhappy with cost of living package

September 09,2022

Nearly half of the public is unsatisfied with Germany's third relief package to combat the energy crisis, according to a survey.



German public broadcaster ZDF reported that 49% of respondents felt the government was not doing enough to help citizens manage soaring energy prices, according to Friday's Politbarometer.



About one third, or 36%, is satisfied with the aid package, while 5% believe the government is overdoing it. Still, 68% feel the government is not doing enough for low-income citizens.



Some 35% reported they are worried about the energy crisis while 12% are very worried. 39% are not very concerned, and 13% are not worried at all. While Green Party supporters were least likely to be concerned, members of the right-wing party, Alternative for Germany, were most likely to be worried.



The Politbarometer, a long-running survey and television programme has monitored German public opinion for over 40 years.



Conversely, a representative poll taken by the research institute YouGov earlier this week found that 57% of people thought the relief package was adequate. That poll said 31% found the measures to be insufficient, while 12% made no comment.



The governing German party coalition presented the relief package estimated to be about €65 billion ($65.34 billion) on Sunday. The measures include a price cap for basic energy needs as well as one-time allowances for pensioners and students.



The coalition also aims to follow up on a resoundingly successful €9 ticket introduced in the summer with a new monthly ticket costing anywhere from €49 to €69, provided the German states help finance it. In Berlin, monthly transportation tickets currently cost anywhere between €86 and €107.





