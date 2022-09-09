Survey reports half of Germans unhappy with cost of living package

Nearly half of the public is unsatisfied with Germany's third relief package to combat the energy crisis, according to a survey.
German public broadcaster ZDF reported that 49% of respondents felt the government was not doing enough to help citizens manage soaring energy prices, according to Friday's Politbarometer.
About one third, or 36%, is satisfied with the aid package, while 5% believe the government is overdoing it. Still, 68% feel the government is not doing enough for low-income citizens.
Some 35% reported they are worried about the energy crisis while 12% are very worried. 39% are not very concerned, and 13% are not worried at all. While Green Party supporters were least likely to be concerned, members of the right-wing party, Alternative for Germany, were most likely to be worried.
The Politbarometer, a long-running survey and television programme has monitored German public opinion for over 40 years.
Conversely, a representative poll taken by the research institute YouGov earlier this week found that 57% of people thought the relief package was adequate. That poll said 31% found the measures to be insufficient, while 12% made no comment.
The governing German party coalition presented the relief package estimated to be about €65 billion ($65.34 billion) on Sunday. The measures include a price cap for basic energy needs as well as one-time allowances for pensioners and students.
The coalition also aims to follow up on a resoundingly successful €9 ticket introduced in the summer with a new monthly ticket costing anywhere from €49 to €69, provided the German states help finance it. In Berlin, monthly transportation tickets currently cost anywhere between €86 and €107.