Russia's annual inflation falls to 6-month low in August

Russia's annual consumer inflation rate fell to a six-month low in August, according to the country's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 14.3% year-on-year in August, in line with market estimates and down from a 15.1% rise in July.

On a monthly basis, Russia's consumer prices index decreased by 0.5% in August.