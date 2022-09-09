Rudimental device explodes in heart of Milan

A rudimental device exploded Friday morning in the heart of Milan.

The device, according to a witness who spoke to Anadolu Agency, had been left in front of the windows of the Moby Tirrenia navigation company by a bicycle passerby.

The bomb was made up of some batteries linked to some electric wires but had no explosives, the witness said.

"At approximately 8.25 a.m. I was driving my car and I saw a man driving a bicycle from the opposite side of the street. Few seconds later, ... I heard some explosions. So I tried to get closer and I saw a packet looking like a bomb packet. I drove people away around there and I immediately called the police," added the witness.

A second device, found in front of the windows of the company's building hosting the Lebanese Consulate, was checked and detonated by the police who intervened on the spot.

An Arabic claim note was found at the scene, announcing the bomb's detonation within three minutes, according to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.