A carriage carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Russian President Vladimir Putin is escorted by royal guards to Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain, June 24, 2003. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning on going to Queen Elizabeth's funeral, his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press briefing on Friday.

Although "Russians respected her for her wisdom," Peskov said, Putin's attendance at the Queen's funeral "is not being considered".