Police investigating 'largest amount of heroin seized in Germany'

German officials have arrested several people in association with investigations after the discovery of 700 kilogrammes of heroin in a shipping container in Hamburg late last month.



"It was the largest amount of the drug ever seized in Germany," the Dresden public prosecutor's office said on Friday.



His comments came a day after five men were detained in Dresden, Spain and the Netherlands.



Two suspects who were arrested in Dresden are in pre-trial detention. Extradition custody has been ordered for three men.



Police searched apartments and business premises in and around Dresden, in the Chemnitz area, in Hamburg and the Netherlands. They seized documents, laptops, data storage devices, smartphones, vehicles and assets.



The raids follow investigations by the Dresden public prosecutor's office and the Federal Criminal Police Office on suspicion of drug smuggling on a large scale.



The suspects allegedly smuggled considerable quantities of heroin from Iran to Germany for further distribution throughout Europe.



Officials said the Dresden area was a major trans-shipment point and that the shipment they found was headed for the region, according to a spokesperson of the Dresden public prosecutor's office.