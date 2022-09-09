Muslim Council of Britain pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Muslim Council of Britain paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at age 96 on Thursday.

Zara Mohammed, the umbrella group's secretary general, said in a statement: "We at the Muslim Council of Britain remember how the Queen devoted her life to public service and sought unity among British communities."

"Her Majesty's reign saw extraordinary change in our country. Over seven decades , the United Kingdom has seen itself transformed into a multicultural and multi-faith society," she said.

"Her Majesty was the first monarch to engage with newly established Muslim communities here in the UK. Though the first British mosque was seen in the Victorian era, the Queen was the first monarch to visit a UK mosque during her Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Audiences at events and ceremonies hosted by the Royal family reflect the diversity of Britain," she said.

Mohammed concluded: "All of us, of all faiths and none, will remember Her Majesty's legacy of public service and celebrate her achievements."





