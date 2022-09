Kremlin: Queen Elizabeth's 'wisdom and authority' in short supply on world stage

This photograph taken on September 9, 2022 shows a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II displayed at the British Embassy in Paris on September 9, 2022, a day after the Queen died at the age of 96. (AFP Photo)

The Russian people had "great respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, her "wisdom and authority," the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Such qualities are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.