British Consulate in Istanbul lowers flag to half-staff after passing of queen

The British Consulate General in Istanbul, Türkiye late Thursday lowered its flag to half-staff in recognition of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest-reigning monarch.

The Union Jack was lowered at the consulate building in Beyoglu in the Turkish metropolis.

As condolences from world leaders poured in following her passing, the British flag is flying at half-staff at British diplomatic missions abroad to mourn her passing.

The website of the UK Embassy in Ankara and its five Turkish consulates also updated its Twitter account with numerous messages about the queen's passing and a heading spotlighting photos of the long-serving Elizabeth.

Elizabeth II, 96, "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, said a statement by Buckingham Palace.