WISDOM, COMPASSION AND WARMTH: CANADIAN PREMIERS TRIBUTE TO QUEEN

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to British Queen Elizabeth II's "wisdom, compassion and warmth" on hearing of her death.



"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said.



"She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."



"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time," he said in a tweet.



Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth.



