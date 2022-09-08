US voices support for Albania in talks after Iran’s alleged cyberattack

President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke Thursday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and expressed "strong" US support to Tirana after a cyberattack was blamed on Iran.

"They committed to continue working together on Albania's remediation efforts and cybersecurity measures," the White House said in a statement.

Albania decided to end all diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday and asked their diplomats to leave the country within 24 hours.

Supported by the US government, Albania blames Iran for a cyberattack that destroyed government data and blocked public services in July.

In addition, Sullivan "expressed appreciation for Albania's generous hosting of Afghan nationals who have fled Afghanistan, many of whom assisted U.S. efforts there," said the statement.

"They also discussed our ongoing partnership on regional and global issues, including at NATO," it added.





