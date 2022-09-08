United States approves F-16 equipment sale to Pakistan

The US has approved a potential deal to provide F-16 equipment to Pakistan to strengthen its forces in the ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

In a statement, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million," said the agency in its statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Pakistan has requested the US to consolidate prior F-16 sustainment and support cases to support the country's F-16 fleet.

However, under the proposed deal, the US will not provide any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with the US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations," said the agency, adding it will improve Pakistan's ability to support counterterrorism operations through its robust air-to-ground capability.

The agency clarified that its proposed deal will also not alter the basic military balance in the region.