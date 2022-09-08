Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes on Crimea

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a series of devastating strikes on Russian-occupied Crimea, a month after the explosions took place, while a counterattack in the north-eastern Kharkiv region appears to have put Russian forces on the back foot.



Kiev had previously only hinted that it was behind the operations, one of which destroyed several Russian fighter planes at the Saki military airfield in early August.



Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army's commander-in-chief, wrote an an article published the state news agency Ukrinform on Wednesday in which he divulged that missiles were used to carry out the strikes.



That Saki blast considerably weakened the naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, according to Western intelligence assessments.



Zaluzhnyi said that 10 Russian fighter planes were destroyed in the explosions, which he said were intended to show the Kremlin and Russian civilians that Kiev could attack far from the front lines.



Moscow and Russian-installed local officials have attributed the airfield attack to various causes, including fire safety violations.



A Russian ammunition depot was also among the targets recently hit on Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. Crimea has served as a critical staging ground for the invasion, now in its seventh month.



Zaluzhnyi said he did not expect the war to end this year and that Ukraine's army wants to expand these type of attacks in 2023, but would need new weapons systems from Western partners to do so.



The Ukrainian army reported battlefield gains in the east and south on Wednesday.



The general staff said Russia was forced to carry out air and artillery strikes on several contested locations in the southern Kherson region that were previously fully under Russian control.



Perhaps more significantly, officials representing the Russian occupiers in north-eastern Kharkiv said some Russian units had came under considerable pressure and were at risk of encirclement.



Videos and photos of Ukrainian soldiers at recaptured villages around the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region were also circulating on social media.



Meanwhile, Moscow is planning to hold a delayed referendum on occupied southern Ukrainian territories joining Russia on November 4, the military administration said.



"We are sure that 80% of the population will come to the referendum," the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremoussov, said according to the TASS state news agency.



The referendum is intended to legalize Russian troops' rule over the territory.



The Russian administration had originally been planning to hold the referendum in September, to coincide with regional elections in Russia this coming weekend. But Ukraine's southern counter-offensive, launched last month, forced its postponement.



The US ambassador to the United Nations said Russia has forcibly transferred hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to sometimes remote areas since invading.



Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told US broadcaster NPR that the scale of the transports was huge and far-flung, with some people taken as far away as Russia's border with North Korea.



"We have evidence that the Russians have moved hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children," Thomas-Greenfield said. "They're being interrogated, they're being detained, they're being forcibly deported."



She demanded that the UN and human rights organizations be given access to the camps where the displaced Ukrainians were being held.



In Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine further support in a telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has also held conversations this week with French President Emmanuel Macron and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.



Germany will not cease to support Ukraine militarily, but also in political, financial and humanitarian terms, Scholz said, according to government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. The two also discussed the situation at the embattled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.



Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said his country has given Ukraine a batch of 105-millimetre howitzers from the army's reserve stocks. This and another delivery add up to total military aid worth €180 million ($179 million), he said.



Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his country's war against Ukraine and lashed out international sanctions adopted in its wake while speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Far East.



He called sanctions a "threat to the entire world" but that Russia was weathering "the economic, financial and technological aggressions" of the West well.



Putin said the war has had the benefit of "strengthening our sovereignty," claiming that the assault on Ukraine had been needed to defend Russia.



"We have lost nothing and we will lose nothing," Putin asserted.



