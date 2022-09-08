Second suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage dies after going into ‘medical distress’: Police

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer takes a pictures of police vehicles next to a pickup truck at the scene where suspect Myles Sanderson was arrested, along Highway 11 in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on September 7, 2022. (AFP)

The second suspect in a stabbing rampage in Canada died after he was apprehended by police and went into "medical distress," police said Wednesday.

Myles Sanderson, the subject of a four-day manhunt, was captured by police in a small town about 124 kilometers (77 miles) from the scene where 10 residents died and 18 were wounded in a stabbing spree Sunday.

Nine stabbings occurred on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve and one in the nearby village of Weldon.

At a news conference late Wednesday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said Sanderson was driving a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche truck when he was spotted by an officer in an unmarked car.

Police converged on the area and the truck was forced off the road and into a ditch. The suspect was taken from the vehicle and handcuffed, she said. Shortly afterward, he went into "medical distress," said Blackmore.

Sanderson was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

The incident will be the subject of an independent investigation as happens when police are involved and someone dies, she said.

The other suspect in the murders, Myles' brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday with wounds that did not appear to be self-inflicted, said police.

The stabbing spree is one of the worst mass murders in Canadian history.