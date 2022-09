NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.



"Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."



"Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth," Stoltenberg said in a tweet.