KREMLIN LEAVES OPEN PUTINS PERSONAL PARTICIPATION AT G20 SUMMIT

Kremlin leaves open Putin's personal participation at G20 summit

DPA WORLD Published September 08,2022 Subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a State Council meeting on the side of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia Far east, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP File Photo)

The Kremlin is leaving open the question of Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal participation in November's G20 summit in Indonesia.



"We are preparing for the president's participation," Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said on Thursday, according to the TASS news agency. "But we will confirm that later, as a whole range of factors must be taken into account, including the spread of the coronavirus."



Moscow is also basing its decision on the format in which other heads of state and government will participate in the meeting on the island of Bali, Ushakov added. He had announced Putin's participation in June. However, at that time, he left it open whether he would participate in person or by video link.



In view of Russia's war against Ukraine, the question arises as to how Western politicians would deal with Putin's participation at the summit of the major industrialised and emerging countries - especially because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also been invited.



The host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, recently said Putin had told him he would come.













































