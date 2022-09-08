News World Kiev says it has reclaimed more than 20 villages from Russian forces

DPA WORLD Published September 08,2022

Ukrainian serviceman Shaba keeps watch in a trench at a frontline area in Ruska Lozova, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces in the country’s Kharkiv region, May 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine says it has liberated more than 20 localities from Russian forces occupying areas in the Kharkiv region since the start of the week.



"At this point, our soldiers have penetrated up to 50 kilometres deep into the enemy's defence lines," general staff representative Olexiy Hromov told the press on Thursday.



He said "purges from the enemy" were continuing in the liberated areas, although his statements could not be independently verified.



Ukrainian units were also able to press forward up to 2 kilometres near Kramatorsk in the eastern Donetsk region. They managed to push back Russian forces near Slovyansk by up to 3 kilometres, and managed to free the village of Oserne.



In the southern Kherson region, they pushed back Russian troops by 2 kilometres and by up to several dozen kilometres in some areas.



In total, Ukraine has gained more than 700 square kilometres of territory in its counterattack, the staff spokesperson said. He described other parts of the front as being in a "difficult, but not critical situation," with Russian units continuing to carry out attacks.











































