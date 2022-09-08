EU records highest number of migrants crossing borders since 2016

The EU saw 188,200 irregular migrants crossing its external borders between January and August, the highest since 2016, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX) announced on Thursday.

The number shows a 75% rise compared to the same period of last year and the highest since 2016, FRONTEX said in a statement.

Only in August, over 32,800 people tried to cross the EU external border which is a 35% rise compared to 2021.

The Western Balkans migratory route continues to be the most popular with over 86,500 people trying to enter the bloc until the end of August.

It is followed by the Central Mediterranean route into Italy which nearly 53,000 migrants chose in 2022 so far.

Over 25,500 migrants pursued the Eastern Mediterranean route to the EU.

In addition to that, over 41,000 migrants tried to leave the bloc by crossing the English Channel toward the UK.





