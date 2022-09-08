News World BBC suspends regular programmes amid fears for Queen’s health

DPA WORLD Published September 08,2022

The main television channel of British broadcaster BBC, BBC One, has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision.



The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special.



Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC's dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.



BBC One interrupted a regular programme at 12:39 (1139 GMT) to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.



The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since then, discussing the health concerns of the Queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.



The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who have headed to the Queen's home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.







