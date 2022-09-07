TÜRKIYE TO HOST VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER FOR PAKISTANS FLOOD VICTIMS

Türkiye will host an online fundraiser to help flood victims in Pakistan, where over 1,300 people have lost their lives while over 33 million have been affected, most of whom are living under the open sky.

"All Pakistani community, our Turkish brothers and sisters are requested to attend the event and contribute to relief assistance," a statement by the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara said on Wednesday.

The virtual fundraiser will be held on Thursday at around 7.30 p.m., Istanbul time, the embassy said.

One-third of the country's land is under water for several weeks now.

Close to 13,000 people have been injured across the country in the rain and flood-related incidents since June 14.

According to the official statistics, over 750,000 animals of different kinds have been killed due to rains and floods, a grim development, which is likely to cause shortages of meat, milk, and other dairy products in a country already facing a looming threat of food insecurity.

Of the total figure, around 70% or 500,000 livestock have been washed away by raging floods in the southwestern province of Balochistan, followed by northeastern Punjab, where over 200,000 animals have been killed since June 14, showed figures provided by the state-run National Disaster Management Authority.

Public infrastructure and private properties, including homes, have been badly damaged.

Around 287,000 houses have been completely damaged, according to the embassy.

The estimated cost to rebuild the damaged infrastructure is $10 billion, the statement added.

Türkiye has, so far, sent 11 airplanes and three trainloads of rescue and relief items to Pakistan while a high-level delegation, led by the country's ministers for interior and environment, urbanization and climate change, paid a visit to take stock of the situation.

Many countries and multinational organizations have dispatched relief in cash and kind to Pakistan, which is undergoing financial hardships due to depleting foreign reserves.