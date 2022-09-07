Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria on Wednesday, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were neutralized after harassing the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring Operation zones with gunfire, the ministry said in a statement.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.