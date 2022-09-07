Turkish defense chief voices hopes landmark Ukraine grain deal will prevent food crisis

Türkiye's defense chief voiced hopes Tuesday that a landmark grain deal will decrease wheat prices and prevent a possible food crisis.

Hulusi Akar said the Joint Coordination Center's efforts continue with no let-up and "so far, about 100 ships and 2.5 million tons of grain have left Ukrainian ports."

"We hope the work carried out via Center will reduce grain prices and prevent a food crisis, as experts predict," he said at the opening of Central and Eastern Europe's largest military trade fair in Poland.

Citing long-standing relations between Türkiye and Poland that dates to 1414, Akar said, "When Poland faced difficulties in the 19th century, our ancestors were strong supporters of Poland's independence, sovereignty and integrity."

He also said Türkiye supported Poland's NATO membership in 1999.

"Türkiye and Poland today, as two NATO allies, have similar approaches to many regional and global issues," he said.

Regarding the Istanbul grain export deal, Akar said his country believes that the works carried out as part of the deal could serve as an example for cooperation in other fields such as energy.

"Moreover, preventing a food crisis would also prevent an influx of refugees from Africa to Türkiye and the rest of Europe," he added.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

The Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The 30th International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO kicked off with an official ceremony where Türkiye is a leading participant.

MSPO is ranked third among Europe's exhibitions, after the Paris and London trade shows. The fair will continue until Friday.





