Sanctions are danger for the entire world, Russia did not lost anything, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the West's sanctions were short-sighted and a danger for the entire world which he said was increasingly turning towards Asia.

In a speech to the Eastern Economic Forum in the far east city of Vladivostok, Putin said the West had undermined the global economy with an "aggressive" attempt to impose its dominance across the world.

But Putin said the Asia-Pacific region was on the ascendancy.

Putin said Russia saw more opportunities in entering markets in the Middle East and Iran, following the imposition of sweeping Western sanctions in response to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

"No one will win isolating Russia, it is impossible."

Putin said that he is sure Russia did not lose anything, and will not lose after the 'military operation' in Ukraine started.

Putin conceded, however, that Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine had created a "certain polarization, both in the world and within the country."

He insisted that Russia did not actually start any military operation, rather it is trying to end those that started in 2014.

Putin on Wednesday repeated his assertion that the Ukrainian government is an "illegitimate regime," saying it was founded after a "coup" in 2014.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin also rejected claims that Russia had violated international law.

"All our moves are aimed at strengthening the sovereignty", he said.

GRAIN DEAL

Putin also warned Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine was able to export grain.

He said that problems in the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming.

Putin said Russia had signed the deal in July, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, on the understanding it would help alleviate surging food prices in the developing world, but instead it was rich Western countries that were taking advantage of the deal.

"If we exclude Turkey as an intermediary country, then almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to European Union countries," Putin told the economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday.

Putin said only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products, went to poor countries, as he accused the West of acting as colonial states.

"Once again, developing countries have simply been deceived and continue to be deceived. It is obvious that with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only increase ... which can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

Putin said he would look at "limiting the destinations for grain and other food exports" and would discuss the idea with Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdoğan, who helped broker the deal to unlock exports from Ukraine's southern ports in July.

Several top Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have said over the last 24 hours that Moscow is not happy with the terms of the deal and that the West is not fulfilling its obligations.

Moscow says it was promised the removal of some logistical sanctions which it says disrupt its own exports of agricultural products and fertilisers, in exchange for easing the military blockade on Ukraine's southern ports to allow food cargo to leave its ports. Lavrov said on Tuesday he had seen no steps by the West to ease the situation.