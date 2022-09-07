Putin says no weapons are stationed at Zaporizhzhya power plant

There are no weapons at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, says Russian President Vladimir Putin, disputing one of the charges laid out in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency this week.



"In the reports it speaks about the necessity of getting military technology off of the plant's territory," Putin told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum. "But there is no military technology on the grounds."



He invited Western journalists to come to the site themselves to make their own impressions.