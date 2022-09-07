 Contact Us
News World Putin: Developing world being 'cheated' by Ukraine grain deal

Putin: Developing world being 'cheated' by Ukraine grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that most the grain leaving Ukrainian ports after a blockade that fuelled a global food crisis is reaching the EU instead of developing nations. "Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries," Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 07,2022
Subscribe
PUTIN: DEVELOPING WORLD BEING CHEATED BY UKRAINE GRAIN DEAL

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a landmark grain deal designed to alleviate a looming food crisis.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin took aim at the deal, brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, saying Ukrainian grain exports were not going to the world's poorest countries.

Putin also said some restrictions on Russia's fertiliser exports had been eased, but problems remained as he said he would look to revise the deal to ensure it reaches its original goals.