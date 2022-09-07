PM Truss says Britain needs strong government, not new election

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the British people wanted a government to tackle problems rather than have another national election.

After being appointed as Britain's new leader by the government Conservative Party, an opposition Labour Party said she should go to the public so voters could determine the country's leader.

"What the British people want, is they want a government that is going to sort it out and that is what I am determined to do as prime minister: sort out the energy crisis, get our economy going, make sure people can get doctor's appointments, that's what I'm focused on," she said.

Liz Truss also said on Wednesday she wanted to see more extraction of oil and gas from the North Sea and more investment in nuclear power.

Speaking at her first prime minister's question time in parliament, Truss said she wanted to find ways to address rising energy costs for businesses.

"I want to see us use more of our energy supply, including more oil and gas from the North Sea and nuclear power," she said.

She added that she would get on and "fix" the agreement with the European Union covering post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, saying that was putting strain on efforts to restore its assembly.

"I want to work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the executive and assembly back up and running," Truss told parliament.

"But in order to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland. I am determined to get on in doing that."