PKK luring Iraqi children with false promises of life in Europe

The PKK terror group has been abducting children as young as 12 and 13 from Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), luring them with promises of a life in Europe, according to an official.

"Over the past two years, the PKK has taken many children age 12-13 from Koysancak to Qaradagh and Qandil with false promises of getting them to Europe," Aso Kakeres, an official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"Anyone under the age of 18 are considered children. This is deception," said Kakeres, who is the PUK's deputy chairman for Koysancak, a district in Erbil.

The PKK terror group has been a constant thorn in the KRG's side, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.