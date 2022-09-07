Dual Ukrainian counter-offensives now under way: Zelensky advisor

The Ukrainian army has begun two counter-offensives against Russian positions in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Arestovych gave no further detail on the location where the counter-offensives in question were taking place, saying that such information was for the general staff to reveal.



The dual counter-offensive was intended to tie up Russian reserves and prevent the Russian military from reinforcing one section of the front at the expense of the other, he said, adding that Ukrainian troops were really putting their Russian counterparts under pressure.



While Arestovych's comments could not immediately be verified, correspondents for Russian state TV reported that the town of Balakliya in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region had come under attack on Tuesday, recapturing terrain, including the village of Verbivka, in the area.



While a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kherson region in the south of the country has been under way since last week, very little information has been provided by the Ukrainian military on its progress, though US and British intelligence have also indicated that there has been a Ukrainian advance in the area.



President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his top military brass on Tuesday to discuss the situation. He did not comment in detail on the counter-offensives in his evening video address, but thanked all Ukrainian servicemen and women for their service.