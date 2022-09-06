Türkiye slams statements from Czechia, EU countries, says to protect legitimate rights

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the remarks by the Czech Foreign Ministry and other EU institutions targeting Türkiye hold no meaning and value for Ankara.

"If EU and the Czech Republic want dialogue, Türkiye-EU ties should be spared from narrow-minded Greek, Greek Cypriot veto that undermines EU solidarity and common interests," the statement said.

The statement by the spokesman of the ministry added that Türkiye will be continuing to protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas.

"The unquestioned support from EU to Greece is unlawful and this attitude spoils Greece and promotes problem instead of a solution," it stressed.

On Monday, a statement from Czechia said that the statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were not helping with regard to the EU-Türkiye dialogue.