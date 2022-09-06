Super typhoon rages past South Korea, displacing thousands, killing 1

A man takes photos on a promenade as waves crash in the sea after Typhoon Hinnamnor passed through Busan on September 6, 2022. (AFP Photo)

At least one person was killed and two others went missing as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor crossed South Korea early Tuesday and moved toward Japan's northern Sapporo city, local media reported.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Typhoon Hinnamnor was one of the devastating typhoons that hit the East Asian nation, displacing thousands of people and disrupting flights and businesses.

"This year's 11th typhoon moved off the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan, 307 kilometers (191 miles) southeast of Seoul, toward the East Sea at 7.10 a.m. after making landfall near the southern city of Geoje at 4.50 a.m.," Yonhap News Agency quoted the KMA officials as saying.

Three people, including a woman age 75, were swept away by flood water in the southeastern coastal city of Pohang. The body of the woman was recovered while two others are still missing. One person also got injured.

The typhoon disrupted domestic and international vessel service, train service and 251 flights across the country, according to the agency.

It also disrupted businesses and damaged the power supply system in the coastal areas.

On Monday, local authorities evacuated nearly 3,000 people.

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged people to "stay vigilant until the typhoon completely passes through," according to the report.





























