STATE FUNERAL FOR JAPANS EX PREMIER ABE TO COST $11.4 MILLION

The Japanese government has allocated a total of 1.6 billion yen ($11.4 million) for the state funeral of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, local news reported on Tuesday.



Kyodo news cited Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno as saying that the Japanese government decided to allocate an additional 1.4 billion yen - 800 million yen to cover costs for security and 600 million yen to welcome of foreign dignitaries - for a total of 1.6 billion yen.



Local media reported that the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had initially said that it would spend 249 million yen of taxpayers' money for the state funeral, set for September 27.



A private ceremony was held days after his death at the age of 67.



The conservative political leader, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed by an ex-military man with a home-made gun during a campaign speech in the city of Nara on July 8.



The assassination shocked the country, known for its low crime rate and extremely strict gun laws.