New British PM Truss speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky in first call with foreign leader

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in her first call with a foreign leader where he invited her to Ukraine.

"I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected PM @trussliz," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It's important that (the UK) is ready to further strengthen it."