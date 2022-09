After his trip to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded the alarm at the UN Security Council.



"We are playing with fire and something very, very catastrophic could take place," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the council.



Shelling of the facility must stop, military vehicles inside the buildings must be removed and the external power supply to the reactors must be ensured, he said.