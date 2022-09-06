Erdoğan says Europe will face 'serious problems' this winter, but Türkiye does not have any such issues

On the global energy crisis, Türkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments on Tuesday: "Europe will face 'serious problems' this winter, but Türkiye does not have any such issues."

About Greek missiles' radar locking on Turkish jets, Erdoğan said: "Ankara's talks with NATO carry on. Our sensitivity continues. Greece is aware of this."

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete.

Erdoğan stressed about the Balkan tour that Türkiye pursues a policy that supports stability and development of the Balkans and its integration process into Euro-Atlantic structures.

According to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources, Greece violated Türkiye's airspace and territorial waters over 1,100 times in the first eight months of this year alone.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

3-NATION BALKAN TOUR

"We will be endeavoring to find a solution to the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina during our visit," he said.

After Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdoğan will visit Serbia and Croatia.