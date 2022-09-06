BORIS JOHNSON THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND UKS TRUSS, SAYS SHE WILL OFFER ENERGY HELP

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

"This is it folks," Boris Johnson said in his final address to the nation as prime minister on Tuesday.

"In only a couple of hours, I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader," Johnson said in front of 10 Downing Street, addressing several Tory MPs, civil servants and an army of journalists.

Signaling that he will continue to play an active role in British politics, Johnson said: "Let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific."

He vowed to offer the government of incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss "nothing but the most fervent support."

Speaking about his government's work, Johnson hailed his team as "a fantastic group of public servants, the people who got Brexit done, the people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe."

"Together, we have laid foundations that will stand the test of time whether by taking back control of our laws, or putting in vital new infrastructure, great solid masonry on which we will continue to build together paving the path of prosperity now and for future generations."

Blaming Russia's "vicious war" on Ukraine for the energy woes plaguing Europe, Johnson said the UK has the "economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis."

Putin "is utterly deluded" if he believes "he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people," he said.

TRUSS

Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together.

Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members on Monday and will inherit one of the most daunting in-trays of any new leader, with Britain on course to enter a lengthy recession due to surging inflation.

The 47-year-old is under pressure to set out an immediate plan to protect millions of households and businesses from the soaring cost of energy, and her plan to borrow billions of pounds to soften the blow and cut taxes has badly rattled financial markets.

"Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country," Truss said.

"I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."