1 suspect in Canada mass stabbing found dead

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

One of the suspects of a mass stabbing attack in Canada that left at least 10 people dead and 18 injured, was found dead, according to authorities on Monday.

Canadian police confirmed that they found the body of one of two brothers wanted for Sunday's stabbing attack in the province of Saskatchewan.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead with injuries that did not appear to be self-inflicted, said Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

He was found in James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community of about 3,400 people.

Damien has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and Myles Sanderson, 30, with three counts of first-degree murder. They also face charges of attempted murder and breaking-and-entering, with more charges expected to be laid, police said earlier on Monday.

Meanwhile, a dangerous-persons alert has been declared in Saskatchewan and the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta as the remaining suspect has so far eluded police. The stabbings took place in 13 different locations on Sunday.

Following the deadly attack, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defined the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking," thanking first responders.

"I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he wrote on Twitter.
























