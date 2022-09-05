Video shows overflowing Parral River in Mexico

The Parral River in Mexico has overflown and filled the roads following the recent rainfall which caused the surge in the water level in the river.

On Sunday the water totally covered the roads near the Parral River, which made the transition impossible.

According to the reports, this kind of overflowing lastly happened 8 years ago, and the rainfall is abnormal in the last weeks.

Despite the flow of the Parral River, there were still drivers that were reported trying to pass through the road and got stuck in the stream.

The shutting of the river's road caused strong traffic jams in different parts of the city, as it is an important road for traffic release.